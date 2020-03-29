As of March 25, Kenya had a total of 28 cases of confirmed COVID-19 patients. The number had grown quite fast since the first case was confirmed on 13 March.

Until now, the happenings in the various isolation and quarantine centres the government had put up remained a mystery to Kenyans on the outside. One suspected COVID-19 patient, took it to twitter to narrate his ordeal and gave us a glimpse of how things are in isolation.

The twitter user, only identified by the username “Kara”, was admitted at Mbagathi isolation centre after he showed mild symptoms of COVID-19. He says that he got into contact with someone who had earlier been in contact with Kilifi Deputy Governor, who refused to self-isolate after jetting in from a Coronavirus stricken city.

The 26th of March was Kara’s third day and he opened on his experience through a series of tweets, as he awaited his results.

He first notes that for those who might end up in a similar situation as he is in and end up in an isolation centre, they should carry the following things:

Phone charger

Toothbrush

Toothpaste

Bathing soap

Flipflop (slippers)

Towel

Warm clothing

He also highlights on the need of having more than enough data bundles as there’s no other form of entertainment in the isolation wards. Kara also reveals that laptops are allowed but goes ahead to say that patients might not even get to use their laptops due to the “strict disinfection protocols involved”.

A Good Start

When it comes to his stay at the isolation centre, Kara notes that no visitors are allowed. There are also multiple wards within the facility to take care of different patients with those confirmed to be positive with COVID-19 separated from suspected cases.

“Some teething problems, but I expect improvements with time. A good start,” answered Kara to a question on how the medical staff at Mbagathi are treating the patients.

Some of the issues Kara pointed out was the food situation. Pointing out that the meals consist of ugali, rice, cabbage, meat, water or tea that apparently gets colder every day.

“Ni ya pawa. Last time I had that I was at a wedding in Central. Good times,” he remarks jokingly on the food situation.

Breakfast time. I had missed that cold tea. pic.twitter.com/4rTSmEeMv7 — Kara (@kara_k06) March 26, 2020

As a parting shot, Kara urges his fellow Kenyans to adhere to the Ministry of Health’s guidelines to help straighten the curve of COVID-19 infections.