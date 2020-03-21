Safaricom Announces Temporary Shutdown of Services on Sunday

According to Safaricom, there will be country-wide system maintenance scheduled to last up to six hours early Sunday morning. The system maintenance will affect a good number of Safaricom mobile services.

As much as some of the basic utilities will remain available, some really essential ones will be receiving a red light. This includes the suspension of airtime top-ups, whether by card or M-PESA. You will not be able to purchase data, voice or SMS bundles.

You will also want to hold up on Bonga Points transactions like redeeming them for Postpay or prepay payments. Kusambaza will be impossible then as well. In addition, you won’t be able to check on what’s left of your airtime, data or SMS bundles.

The maintenance is scheduled to start at 2 am early Sunday morning and run until 8 am when most people are probably still asleep.

The telco says that making and receiving calls, sending and receiving SMS, mobile data and M-PESA will not be affected by the temporary shutdown.

The best option to avoid any inconvenience during this period is to ensure that you have enough airtime, data and anything else that you may need for the 6-hour period that the services will be unavailable.