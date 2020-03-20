Google is Using a Unique Way To Remind You About Social Distancing

See that ‘Google artwork’ on the Googles Search homepage that’s constantly changing every now and then. The one that’s often teaching you a thing or two about history, a current event, or even just a historical date. That’s the Google Doodle.

Now, a clever designer has come up with an idea for a Google Doodle to encourage social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

History of the Google Doodle

In 1998, the search engine founders Larry and Sergey drew a stick figure behind the second ‘o’ of Google, and with that, Google Doodles were born.

The company decided that they should decorate the logo to mark cultural moments. It soon became clear that users really enjoyed the change to the Google homepage.

In that same year, a turkey was added to Thanksgiving. Two pumpkins appeared as the ‘o’s for Halloween the following year. Now, there is a full team of doodlers, illustrators, graphic designers, animators who help create what you see on those days.

Here’s A Concept That Deserves Googles Attention

u/NumericalMiracle posted to Reddit.

The simple idea just puts space in between each letter in the word “Google.” This is something that would surely spark interest from the millions of people who would see the Doodle.

As simple as the Doodle is, it would quickly convey the idea of social distancing in just a few seconds. When clicked, it would probably pull up further resources on the topic.

On March 20, 1847, Semmelweis emphasised the importance of having clean hands. He was chief resident in the maternity clinic of the Vienna General Hospital. He demanded that all physicians disinfect their hands with a solution made from chlorinated lime. Today, Google Doodle commemorates that historical fact.

The current Google Doodle talks about washing your hands. The timely animation shows a range of different techniques to help make sure you’re washing your hands effectively.

Thorough hand-washing is a key way of preventing the spread of coronavirus. WHO advises frequent hand-washing with soap and water or using an alcohol-based hand sanitiser.