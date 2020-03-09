Which Is The Cheapest Food Delivery App? Here’s What We Found Out.

I love to eat but I never want to get up to buy or prepare food. So, in that case, I thank the geniuses that came up with the first food delivery app. The first online food order was a pizza from Pizza Hut in 1994. Fast forward to 2020 and now we have more than we can chew.

Food Delivery App Rates

In this piece, we’ll be looking at the rates between different food delivery apps namely, Jumia, Uber Eats and Glovo. I’ve picked a selection of three of the most ordered foods, Fried Chicken, Burgers and Pizza.

Pizza Inn: Large Chicken Macon BBQ pizza – 1200 + delivery fee of 100 – 1300 bob

Pizza Inn: Large Chicken Macon BBQ pizza – 1200 – free delivery = 1200 bob

Pizza Inn: Large Chicken Macon BBQ pizza – 1100 – delivery fee 50 = 1150 bob

**The prices may differ depending on how far the restaurant is from where you are.

The apps, Jumia and Glovo now also provide the possibilities to order Kibanda food. Remember, you could order from the specific restaurants but the apps come with offers, vouchers and a variety of food to choose from.