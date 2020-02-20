Huawei Launches Price Guess Competition Ahead of Y6s Unveil

Well if you happened to be looking for a new smartphone, Huawei might have you covered. They Huawei Y6s will be on the shelves by March 4TH. However, Huawei want to make you an offer. You could either pre-order the phone and get a hamper with it or guess the price and win if for free. The Huawei Y6 Pre-order Deal Speaking of the campaign, Huawei Mobile Kenya Country Head, Jim said,

“We are excited to introduce another device in the Y series family under the entry level category. As part of our strategy to dominate the market we are focusing on bringing devices that have better specifications at an affordable rate and Huawei Y6s is among the entry level game changers. At the moment we are running an online teaser ahead of the launch in which we are asking consumers to guess the price and one person will walk away with a brand new Huawei Y6s.”

The device will be available on shelf as from 4th March and will be retailing at… Oh oops, you thought you could get it. Well you’ll just have to wait and participate in the campaign.

Specifications

Here are some of the top specs this phone has to offer:

Display: 6.09-inch (720×1560)

Processor: MediaTek Helio P35

Front Camera: 8MP

Rear Camera: 13MP

RAM: 3 GB

Storage: 32 GB

Battery Capacity: 3020mAh

OS: Android 9