New Device Makes Electricity Out Of Thin Air To Offer Clean Energy

I know it sounds like pure bullcrap made up by some foreign scientists, but what if it was actually all true? Scientists from the University of Massachusetts Amherst have now developed just the right device that they call “Air-gen”.

“We are literally making electricity out of thin air,” says in a statement, electrical engineer Jun Yao. “The Air-gen generates clean energy 24/7.” The device uses a natural protein to create electricity from moisture in the air. According to the creators, this new tech is renewable, does not pollute low-cost.

Furthermore, Air-gen is unique from other sources of renewable energy as it does not require sunlight or wind. “It’s the most amazing and exciting application of protein nanowires yet,” said microbiologist and co-creator, Derek Lovley.

The current Air-gen devices are already in use to power small electronics efficiently. But the scientists are currently seeking to bring their innovation to commercial scale. According to Yao, the goal is to make large-scale systems.

“The technology might be incorporated into wall paint that could help power your home. Or, we may develop stand-alone air-powered generators that supply electricity off the grid. Once we get to an industrial scale for wire production, I fully expect that we can make large systems that will make a major contribution to sustainable energy production,” said Yao.

Either way, you have to admit that it is exciting to see such strides in industries that everyone including the whole tech world depends on. Additionally, Yao did assure that current applications are “just the beginning of a new era of protein-based electronics.”

So we can only imagine what the future holds!