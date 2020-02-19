Google Stadia Set To Come To Samsung Galaxy Smartphones On February 20th

ConsolesGaming

The purely online gaming platform, Google Stadia, was announced and launched late last year. This was in a bid to bring up cloud gaming more accessible to players around the world. Other than console gaming, the service was also set to come to mobile devices only that it was only available to Google Pixel.

It now seems that the company wishes to extend its boundaries to some of the most popular Android phones. As of February 20th, Stadia will be coming to Samsung Galaxy devices. Well, this will mostly be Samsung flagships alongside a couple of gaming smartphones.

Users of every Galaxy S phone from the S8 and above as well as those of the Note from the Note 8 and onwards will be able to play on Stadia. Surprisingly though, Samsung’s new S10 Lite and Note10 Lite aren’t included. So, here’s a list of all the phones set for Google Stadia:

  • Samsung Galaxy S8
  • Samsung Galaxy S8+
  • Samsung Galaxy S8 Active
  • Samsung Galaxy Note8
  • Samsung Galaxy S9
  • Samsung Galaxy S9+
  • Samsung Galaxy Note9
  • Samsung Galaxy S10
  • Samsung Galaxy S10E
  • Samsung Galaxy S10+
  • Samsung Galaxy Note10
  • Samsung Galaxy Note10+
  • Samsung Galaxy S20
  • Samsung Galaxy S20+
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
  • Razer Phone
  • Razer Phone 2
  • ASUS ROG Phone
  • ASUS ROG Phone II

When it comes to Android phones, Google Pixel devices aren’t the most popular. So, it is quite considerable to see Google spread it a little more.

With the recent expansion to more mainstream phones and even gaming-focused devices. as well as a promise to bring its free tier this year, the service has more of a chance to catch on.

