Facebook Gets Dark Mode Too! The ‘Dark Night’ Rises

Facebook Lite, the cheaper more affordable version of Facebook, gets dark mode. I guess this is only the first step in the introduction of Dark mode to Facebook. Ironically, users of the main Facebook app are still waiting for the same feature to be added.

For Those Who Don’t know Facebook Lite

Facebook Lite, is a version of Facebook which is stripped down to its basics to optimize it for people with older phones and slower connections, particularly those in developing countries. The UI is blocky, there are no animations, fancy features, and moreover, there’s not that much stuff going on in the backend compared to the regular Facebook app.

It does seem odd, though, that this app would receive a dark mode before the full Facebook experience did, especially since it always gets most new Facebook features pretty late, but then again, many other Facebook-made apps, including Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp, already have one.

Facebook Lite Gets Dark Mode

Well, it seems that at least Facebook’s dark mode is on the way. This is judging by a recent development in that direction in Facebook Lite for Android. A toggle has appeared in the hamburger menu, letting you make the switch.

Other apps in Facebook’s family have been more progressive in this respect. Messenger, for example, got a dark mode about a year ago, while Instragram jumped on the bandwagon in October. Let’s see when the full-fledged Facebook app will follow suit.