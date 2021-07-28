This Website Claims To Give You An Unforgettable Virtual Date Experience

Here at Gadgets Africa we like to give you a scoop on the best websites out there that help you make your life that much more interesting. Today, we’re taking a look at a website that will turn your virtual date and Facetime ideas from boring to unforgettable.

Kumo Space: Virtual Date Ideas Just Got Better

The idea behind Kumo Space and other websites like this are to make meeting someone virtually that much more interesting. Unlike other video calling apps, there is quite a lot you can do to on Kumo Space.

The conference call platform lets you create different spaces where you and your partner in this case can both ‘vibe at’ while doing different things. You can

chill at the virtual boombox and listen to Spotify playlists as you catch up

Go to the virtual bar and have a drink

Visit the tv room and watch a YouTube video or play a game

It doesn’t have to be a room even. There are settings to turn it into a beach, a park or a swimming pool. The choice is yours. The creativity is all up to you.

How Does It Work