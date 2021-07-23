Samsung has for a long time been a major partner for the Olympics supporting the games over the years. With the Tokyo 2020 Olympics opening officially today, there is no doubt that the event is not like what we are used to.

With no spectators allowed to watch the game in Japan, the event’s sponsors have been keeping a low profile. This can be easily understood as they do not need to go all out considering the nature of the event.

Samsung is one of those sponsors but their recent strategy certainly seems to help consumers connect with the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The South Korean firm has been handing out goodie bags to all athletes that have proven to be quite valuable than most hampers we’ve seen before.

The tech giant seems to be concentrating on its own team of independent athletes who will be taking part in various competitions throughout the event. Dubbed Team Galaxy, the squad consists of 11 world-class athletes who will be an integral part of Samsung’s Olympics marketing strategy.

As reported by SamMobile, these athletes will be greeted by goodie bags upon arrival in Tokyo. In fact, all 17,000 athletes registered for the Olympics and the Paralympics are set to receive these gifts from Samsung.

In case you are wondering what’s in these bags, they include the Samsung Galaxy S21 Olympic Edition, a pair of Samsung’s latest Galaxy Buds Pro with a separate case and just a regular pen.

This was revealed by British athlete Bradley Forbes-Cryans who took to TikTok to post the surprising contents of the goodie package. So even if some of the athletes don’t go back home with medals, they’ll at least have some cool gadgets.