Samsung Galaxy S21 vs S21+ vs S21 Ultra – Which One Should You Buy?

This is one of the toughest questions January 2021 has to offer. Which of the phones from the Samsung S21 series should you buy. To most, buying a phone generally depends on three things:

Cameras and Entertainment Hardware and Design Pricing

It may sound like a short list for phone enthusiasts out there but this is generally what most consumers look for. With that in mind, let’s look at the phone for you.

Samsung S21 Series: Which One Should You Buy?

The series contains 3 pretty amazing flagship smartphones, the S21, S21+ and the S21 Ultra. Looking back at what these three phones offer, they all have very similar features. However, each of them thrives in its own way. Following our earlier list, let’s start with the cameras and entertainment aspect.

Cameras and Entertainment

In this segment, we look at 3 main things. The cameras, the screen and overall size and experience of the smartphone. Here, the trophy goes to the S21 Ultra.

First up, the cameras and the software. It’s quite impossible not to notice the 108MP camera on the Ultra. This is one of the best cameras on any smartphone and pairing that to their great software makes this an easy camera phone pick. The introduction of 8K video capturing capabilities and directors mode (You can shoot with all cameras at once) makes it a delight for anyone who plans to make this a camera phone purchase.

Yes, some people say that they do not 108MP or 8K filming. True, but that just only means that previous quality settings like 4K and 1080p are even better. This is paired with a 6.8-inch OLED display comes with 3200 x 1440 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Meaning, watching videos on this phone is going to make your entertainment breath of fresh air.

Also, you do not have to worry about space when taking pictures or downloading Netflix series. The phone comes with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB. So if you are looking for a content consuming and creating device, this is the phone for you.

In summary: S21Ultra: Bigger and brighter quality screen, massive camera, more storage space, S~PEN Capabilities, Free Buds Pro for now, Subprofessional videography and photography

Hardware and Design

The hardware and design of the S21 series have been revolutionary, to say the least. The phones come with a seamlessly blending ‘metallic’ like glass finish. At first, I didn’t feel like it made sense but over the last two weeks, I’m getting fond of it.

The S21 Ultra comes in Phantom black and although it’s as classy as class can get, it does not come in as many colours as the S21 and S21 +. So let’s say you don’t have ‘Phantom Black 108 MP’ money, let’s move to the next best thing. The Samsung S21 +

With the S21 you get the same processor, a big screen, substantial battery life and all the perks of new-age Samsung tech. You may not get the large camera sensor and 12GB of RAM but the rest is pretty similar. You still get to enjoy the design, and perks of it being in the series.

This is like the middle child a lot of people may ignore but has a lot to offer. If you feel like the S21 is a bit too small for you, then you have found your match. It also has a bigger battery, bigger screen and you get 64MP + directors view.

In Summary: S21+: Don’t have the S21 Ultra money but still want a big screen and big battery and you still get the Galaxy Buds Live for now.

Budget

Here’s where the rubber meets the road. In my opinion, this is what people look into most. The best phone for the best price. In this case, I’d have to state that the S21 is the best for you.

Why do we say this? Well, the pricing for the phones starts as below:

Samsung Galaxy S21 starts at KES 99,999

Galaxy S21+ at KES 124,999

Galaxy S21 Ultra at KES 153,999

However, it’s not all bad. Pre-orders will include free gifts including

A pair of Galaxy Buds Pro for those who purchase the Galaxy S21 Ultra

The Galaxy Buds Live with the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 +

You also get the Galaxy SmartTag with every device.

Samsung is also offering Samsung Care+ as part of the pre-order package.

That’s a lot to take in. The S21 seemingly calls out to you seeing as it packs most of the same features as the rest and for a much cheaper price. You still get a

64MP camera with 8K and 4K capabilities

Snapdragon 888 (Latest processor)

4000mAh Battery

8GB + 256GB storage

Dynamic Amoled 120HZ display

In summary S21: The perfect buy… Packs almost 70% of the feature for much less than an S21 Ultra. Best for those who have smaller hands but looking for a lot of power, budget-friendly device. The most compact phone of the year so far.

The rest of the phones pretty much sell themselves but the S21 deserves some attention. So, depending on what you’re looking for, I hope this makes your decision easier.