Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Price in Kenya and How To Pre-Order

In a matter of hours after the official launch of the Samsung Galaxy S21 lineup, the company has now revealed that the trio will be shipping to Kenya soon. In preparation for that, the Samsung Mobile Kenya has announced that the pre-order window is set to kick off on 22nd January in all Samsung stores across the country.

Like we have seen with previous pre-orders, there will be free gadgets bundled up with the smartphone you choose to order.

This includes the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag and the new Galaxy Buds Pro. Here are the official prices of the devices in the Kenyan market:

Samsung Galaxy S21 (256GB)- KES 106,000

Samsung Galaxy S21 (128GB)- KES 100,000

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus- KES 125,000

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (256GB)- KES 154,000

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (512GB)- KES 170,000

Moreover, preorders will be available on online stores including Jumia and Masoko through other retail partners. Any other Samsung authorised store will also have the pre-orders at the prices listed above.

You should note that different stores will have different pre-order policies. Some will require clients to pay a deposit while others will demand the full amount paid pre-hand.

It is also expected that the devices shipped into the country will be packing Exynos 2100 rather the Snapdragon 888 chipset.

The lineup does borrow a lot from its 2020 predecessors while also bringing in new stuff to the table. What was obviously surprising was the price drops compared the S20 series which does come with a few compromises in terms of specs for the S21 and S21 Plus.

Luckily, the S21 Ultra reimagines exactly what an improved S20 Ultra would be like and will be the talking point in this whole lineup.