Safaricom Schedules Saturday Night Service Upgrade

If you are here before the Safaricom Service Upgrade storm, then lucky are you because you will know what to look out for. If you are here during the storm well you will just have to brave this one. The problem is not you or your network. Whatever the case, we hope that most of you are not going to be entirely affected so you don’t have to worry. But let’s take a look at what it’s all about.

Safaricom Saturday Night Service Upgrade

To keep things running smoothly, Safaricom has to occasionally do a service upgrade just to make sure everything does not come crumbling down. The telco notes that they will be upgrading their systems to increase capacity in line with recent customer growth.

This means that a few of their services will be down on Saturday Night, 24TH July from 10 PM to Sunday 25TH July 2021. The services that will be down include:

Product purchases

Balance Inquiriy

Okoa Jahazi

Tunukiwa

All Bonga Point Services

Postpaid payment

Home Fibre Payment

Fortunately, calls, data, M-Pesa and SMS will all still be available. We are not sure if the apps will still operate as they do now but be prepared for anything, Be sure to buy your tunukiwa bundles early or pay your internet bill before hand so that you are not stuck in a bind