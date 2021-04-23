Safaricom Schedules Saturday Night Service Upgrade

The rain, the curfew and the KPLC Woes continue to look this country and now Safaricom want to pile on another service upgrade. Fortunately for most you may not be entirely affected so you don’t have to worry but let’s take a look at what it’s all about.

Safaricom Service Upgrade

In an announcement on their Twitter page, the Telco took to the platform to announce a service upgrade set for tomorrow, Saturday, April 24th, 2021.

Customer Notice on Service Upgrade for Saturday 24th April 2021. pic.twitter.com/NCo9j9PUGQ — Safaricom PLC (@SafaricomPLC) April 23, 2021

The update states that their systems will be upgrading to increase the capacity in line with customer growth. To allow for this Upgrade, Safaricom states that a few services will be down between 10:00 pm today up to 9:00 am tomorrow.

The services include:

Airtime top up

Sim swap

Tariff migration

Activation of new lines

For most this will not be an issue unless you need to urgently make a call Nd you don’t have enough airtime. So be sure to stock up early.

The announcement goes on to state that other services will still be available. The likes of M-Pesa, calls, data and SMS will all be operational.

Fortunately, as seen above, the most important services will still be available. So you need not worry yourself too much.

Should there be any other change, we will update this article. So stay tuned for any further announcements.