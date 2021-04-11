Topics Trending on Social Media: Nancy Gitau and Tales of KPLC

In the past week there’s been little action on our favourite social spot on Twitter. However, the week ends on quite a high with Nancy Gitau taking centre stage and KPLC bringing an amazing halftime show. Let’s get into it.

Who is Nancy Gitau?

There’s a lot of speculation on who she is. One thing is clear, she seems to have a say in how the politics in Kenya work. The standard did a piece on her and not too many people are in agreement to what’s on their front page. Here’s what a few KOT’s have to say.

One says she’s the last word to who gets to be the President of Kenya…

The real Deep State is this lady. Nancy Gitau is former CIA officer. She is feared by politicians. Even Ruto fears her. Her strategies made Uhuru President. She even worked for Kibaki and she is chief mastermind of ICC cases. pic.twitter.com/w4vTiaJc2P — Brian Boen (@brian_k_boen) April 11, 2021

Nancy Gitau is an extremely overrated woman. There is no election she has planned and won for someone, not even for Uhuru. She could be trying to push for Musalia Mudavadi, who Nick Wanjohi flopped with in Kibaki final moments. The state has always stolen elections since 2013. pic.twitter.com/8ExN2WEU1b — Abuga Makori EGH, MBE (@abuga_makori) April 11, 2021

He goes on to say,

Mrs Nancy Gitau is one of the reasons Kenya has struggled to embrace free, fair and credible elections. I am embarassed with this headline by the Standard which fails to put records straight. She’s a militia who has terrorized our electoral system.

The debate goes on but until then, as we watch the story unfold, don’t forget,

Very true even he CI & former partner in CIA can confirm it pic.twitter.com/DsgOZxoujJ — Bo$$🇰🇪🇺🇬🇹🇿 (@Sam_Baja) April 11, 2021

Next up, KPLC

When it Rains it Pours, KPLC Woes

Its been quite the week in Kenya with rain pouring like Cats and Dogs in different parts of the country.

Thunder and lightning and of course no kplc — Ian Mbugua (@IanMbugua) April 10, 2021

As you know, when it rains, the power seems to follow suit and go off. So those over at KPLC, have to go through some scrutiny on Twitter.

Here are some of the best tweets:

This is pure struggle,

Current In a toxic relationship with KPLC 😭 , I need to go to therapy — Lil Rodgers™ (@_MadRojas) April 11, 2021

Some people aren’t eating

I really wanted to make pizza for lunch but who is KPLC — Diana Mbuvi (@diana_mbuvi_) April 5, 2021

Prevention is better than cure guys…

Friendly reminder to charge your phone. Rain and kplc don’t mix well — lavender ikamar 🇧🇧 (@lavenderikamar) April 9, 2021

It’s probably going to rain again tonight so, before you go…