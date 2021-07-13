Beats By Dre Picks Elsa Majimbo As Brand Ambassador

It's Elsa Majimbo's world, we are just living in it.

Another day, another Elsa extravaganza. It kinda rhymes right? I know, I’m awesome! Unfortunately, not awesome enough to be the new Beats By Dre Ambassador like Elsa is. Yap, you heard it here folks. Another blue label deal goes Elsa’s way and she’s not getting off this train.

Elsa Majimbo + Beats By Dre

Elsa secured an advertising deal with Beats by Dre a while ago and has already done an ad promoting their latest devices, the Beats Studio Buds. The ad dubbed ‘In the music’, she briefly highlights the features of the buds. She does this while listening to ‘Damages’ by Tems, an afrobeat song also benefiting from the advert.

The video as seen below tries to focus away from the features and moves more towards the music. During the ad, they don’t even play the song, they just expect you to buy the buds and experience ‘the music’. A bold step from the company in my opinion.

The 20-year-old comedienne joins a star-studded team of global stars Roddy Ricch, Marcus Rashford, Druski, Serena Williams, Coi Leray, Jayson Tatum and more to promote the company’s latest product in the market. As she always says, it’s Elsa Majimbo’s world, we are just living in it.