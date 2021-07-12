Here’s How To Send Money From Your M-Pesa To Your Equity Account

No matter the time or season, the ability to send money is becoming more of a necessity in our lives. Especially with how fast things are moving, there’s really no time for making queues anymore. So, to ease this, here’s how to send money from Your M-Pesa Account to your Equity Account.

Send Money From M-Pesa To Your Equity Account

As long as you have a smartphone and use a Safaricom SIM card, you can easily and safely send money from M-Pesa to Equity. You can send it either to your account or another person’s. This is all possible through the paybill number. Just ensure you follow the correct procedure, and when in doubt, call the relevant customer support team.

Go to the Safaricom SIM tool kit menu on your smartphone Click on M-PESA Tap on “Lipa na M-PESA” then “Pay Bill” option Tap “Enter business no.” Dial in the Equity bank paybill number 247247 as the business number Select “Account number” Key in your Equity account number or the recipients Enter the amount you wish to send Dial in your M-Pesa PIN and confirm the details. Hit the send button

After a few seconds, you should receive a confirmation SMS from both M-Pesa and Equity sent to your Safaricom line. Always remember to check confirmation messages sent by both M-Pesa and Equity to be sure the money was credited to the right bank account.