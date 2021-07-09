Sendy Launches First Electric Delivery Vehicles in Nairobi

Sendy has now launched its first electric vehicle fleets in a bid to address zero-carbon transportation in Nairobi. The Kenyan logistics firm partnered with electric vehicle provider ARC to roll out 3-wheeler electric vehicles (E3’s/ tuk-tuks) for the last-mile delivery solution. According to Sendy, the main goal is to help reduce carbon footprint in the county, a move that has been carried out by a number of ride-hailing and delivery firms in Kenya.

The deal between Sendy and ARC will see four electric tuk-tuks procured for the 2-month pilot project duration. Sendy will look to get more vehicles by the end of this year as they spread the service across Nairobi.

Speaking of the project Sendy’s founder and CEO, Mesh Alloys said, “3-wheeler electric vehicles are suitable for all kinds of business needs that require last-mile deliveries. The 3W EVs are becoming important in the final mile segment and will help us reduce delivery costs for our customers in a clean ecosystem. This partnership with ARC Ride is a progressive investment that will pioneer change in last-mile delivery in Kenya.”

The decision by the company to go for electric tuk-tuks has been associated with a low number of big electric trucks or mini-vans that could be costly to operate. Moreover, the firm believes that E3s are effective in reaching most of the cities due to narrow streets.

This comes at a time when most if not all transportation firms have started to take up electric mobility all with an aim to reduce the carbon footprint in the country. Uber and Bolt have been aggressive with this move launching electric taxis, motorbikes and even bicycles in Nairobi. Hopefully, this will continue to open up a gateway for electric mobility in Kenya.