A few months ago, we reviewed the Canon EOS M50 Mark I and that one did not disappoint. So now that Canon have released the EOS M5O Mark II, you cannot help but wonder what makes it so different? Well, we took it for a spin and the results are worth mentioning.

Canon EOS M50 Mark II Review: Vloggers Dream

Amid the pandemic, it can be quite the task to churn out content. However, with numbers dropping and vaccination intensifying, things are clearing up. So this might be your chance to go out and start shooting and experiencing life again.

When it comes down to enjoying life. you want to be present and in the moment. Spend too much time setting up your camera and stand and you might miss the moment. That’s where the Canon EOS M50 Mark II comes in.

Essentially, three things make this the perfect vloggers camera.

The size

The power

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, among other additional nitty gritty specs.

Size Matters

The EOS M50 lineup is pretty much the same size and that’s what we love about it. It is small and portable and can be taken anywhere and everywhere. In our review we not it being able to fit in a jacket pocket hassle free. This means it’s ready to pull out whenever you see something you like.

Beast In The Streets

The Mark II is quite the powerhouse.

24.1MP APS-C sensor for stunning images and Full HD video

Fast Shooting, 10 Frames per second

4K UHD 24p and HD 120p for slow-motion video

Capture vertical videos to post directly to social channels

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Capability

Clean HDMI output for direct live streaming from YouTube

Versatile Vari-Angle touchscreen display for multiple shooting options

A 3.5mm microphone input for professional sound quality

Lens Compatibility to match all perspectives and style

The results are quite astonishing as well. I was able to take photos and videos and here’s how they turned out:

The Mark II also comes with a few things the Mark II does not show case:

Verticle video to share on TikTok

Live stream to YouTube with its clean HDMI output

Canon’s EOS Webcam Utility Software lets you also casually stream on Twitch. You might also resort to having quality video chats with friends and family is all possible.

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity allows control from a mobile device. It also lets you directly upload images and movies to social media channels, ensuring they never miss a beat.

With the built-in microphone import, this portable camera can be carried around or even mounted onto a gimbal

So after watching the review, do you think this is the camera for you?