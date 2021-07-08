TikTok Launches LinkedIn-Like Resumes Feature For Job Applications

I have said many a time that TikTok is not just a social media platform. It’s more than that. Essentially, with the right curation of content, you could land yourself in the University of TikTok. Here you can learn about a lot of things that will make your workflow efficient. Those short 30 second tips will help you become a better person. Now once you graduate, you can now upload your resumes to TikTok and find companies best suited for you.

TikTok Resumes: The Future of Job Applications

TikTok launched the “TikTok Resumes” program on Wednesday, hoping to connect Gen Z to job openings at major companies, The feature is only available to United States users and show cases companies like Chipotle, Shopify, Target, and Alo Yoga.

We’re excited to launch “TikTok Resumes”. It is a pilot program designed to continue expanding and enhancing TikTok as a new channel for recruitment and job discovery. We’re teaming up with select companies and inviting job seekers to apply.. This is including Chipotle, Target, WWE, Alo Yoga, Shopify, Contra, Movers+Shakers and many more. – TikTok

HOW TO APPLY

TikTok notes that candidates can creatively and authentically showcase their skillsets and experiences using the #TikTokResumes in their caption when publishing their video resume to TikTok. You can apply for entry-level to experienced positions with some of the world’s most sought-after employers. The program is only accepting video resumes for a limited time, with applications open through July 31.