Best Phones To Buy At Safaricom Shop

Dennis Waweru
3
Safaricom-shop
Image courtesy Citizen TV
Getting ultra-budget phones in this era is not an easy thing. This is especially because a lot of the demand nowadays goes to midrange devices that have a lot more to offer. We have even seen flagship smartphones become a hotcake in the Kenyan market. The high-end features alongside the prestige that they offer can get addictive even from a personal point of view.

Luckily, Safaricom shops have over the years been the champions for the neglected budget phones that to this day still have something to offer. They might not turn heads or even give a good user experience but they still do the job required. So, here are some of the best budget smartphones under KES 10k you can get on Safaricom shops across the country and on Masoko.

Huawei Y5 Lite- KES 6,999

y5_1

Display: 5.45 inches

Memory/Storage: 1GB/16GB

Front Camera: 5MP

Back Camera: 8MP

Battery: 3020mAh

TECNO Spark 6 GO- KES 8,999

tecno spark 6 go

 

Display: 6.52 inches

Memory/Storage: 2GB/32GB

Front Camera: 8MP

Back Camera: 8MP+13MP

Battery: 5000mAh

Samsung Galaxy A3 Core-KES 8,999

a3-coree

Display: 5.3 inches

Memory/Storage: 1GB/16GB

Front Camera: 5MP

Back Camera: 8MP

Battery: 3000 mAh

Samsung Galaxy A01- KES 9,099

samsung-a01---1_2

Display: 5.7 inches

Memory/Storage: 2GB/16GB

Front Camera: 5MP

Back Camera: 13MP+2MP

Battery: 3000mAh

Nokia 1.4- KES 10,699

nokia 1.4

Display: 6.52 inches

Memory/Storage: 2GB/16GB

Front Camera: 5MP

Back Camera: 8MP+2MP

Battery: 4000mAh

realme C11- KES 12,099

realme c11

Display: 6.5 inches

Memory/Storage: 2GB/32GB

Front Camera: 5MP

Back Camera: 13MP+2MP

Battery: 5000mAh

OPPO Reno 5F- KES 28,999

oppo reno 5f

Display: 6.43 inches

Memory/Storage: 8GB/128GB

Front Camera: 32MP

Back Camera: 48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP

Battery: 4310mAh

Samsung Galaxy A52- KES 34,999

galaxy a52

Display: 6.5 inches

Memory/Storage: 6GB/128GB

Front Camera: 32MP

Back Camera: 64MP+12MP+5MP+5MP

Battery: 4500mAh

Any further information about these devices and others can be found by visiting Masoko or Safaricom shops across the country.

First Look At The 85-Inch 8K Neo QLED Samsung TV!

3 Comments

  1. Have acquired the neon Ray phone two times but what I have found is that phone has a problem it just jams and that is the end of it.
    I had had confidence in buy phones direct from safaricom shops in the name of getting genuine and original phones. But for this Neon I say no after getting the same problem being faced by my friends too. Can you talk to those suppliers of neon.
    Please.

    Reply

  2. That’s true

    Reply

  3. for neon ray that is very true but other phones are genuine

    Reply

