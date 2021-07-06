Getting ultra-budget phones in this era is not an easy thing. This is especially because a lot of the demand nowadays goes to midrange devices that have a lot more to offer. We have even seen flagship smartphones become a hotcake in the Kenyan market. The high-end features alongside the prestige that they offer can get addictive even from a personal point of view.
Luckily, Safaricom shops have over the years been the champions for the neglected budget phones that to this day still have something to offer. They might not turn heads or even give a good user experience but they still do the job required. So, here are some of the best budget smartphones under KES 10k you can get on Safaricom shops across the country and on Masoko.
Huawei Y5 Lite- KES 6,999
Display: 5.45 inches
Memory/Storage: 1GB/16GB
Front Camera: 5MP
Back Camera: 8MP
Battery: 3020mAh
TECNO Spark 6 GO- KES 8,999
Display: 6.52 inches
Memory/Storage: 2GB/32GB
Front Camera: 8MP
Back Camera: 8MP+13MP
Battery: 5000mAh
Samsung Galaxy A3 Core-KES 8,999
Display: 5.3 inches
Memory/Storage: 1GB/16GB
Front Camera: 5MP
Back Camera: 8MP
Battery: 3000 mAh
Samsung Galaxy A01- KES 9,099
Display: 5.7 inches
Memory/Storage: 2GB/16GB
Front Camera: 5MP
Back Camera: 13MP+2MP
Battery: 3000mAh
Nokia 1.4- KES 10,699
Display: 6.52 inches
Memory/Storage: 2GB/16GB
Front Camera: 5MP
Back Camera: 8MP+2MP
Battery: 4000mAh
realme C11- KES 12,099
Display: 6.5 inches
Memory/Storage: 2GB/32GB
Front Camera: 5MP
Back Camera: 13MP+2MP
Battery: 5000mAh
OPPO Reno 5F- KES 28,999
Display: 6.43 inches
Memory/Storage: 8GB/128GB
Front Camera: 32MP
Back Camera: 48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP
Battery: 4310mAh
Samsung Galaxy A52- KES 34,999
Display: 6.5 inches
Memory/Storage: 6GB/128GB
Front Camera: 32MP
Back Camera: 64MP+12MP+5MP+5MP
Battery: 4500mAh
Any further information about these devices and others can be found by visiting Masoko or Safaricom shops across the country.
3 Comments
Have acquired the neon Ray phone two times but what I have found is that phone has a problem it just jams and that is the end of it.
I had had confidence in buy phones direct from safaricom shops in the name of getting genuine and original phones. But for this Neon I say no after getting the same problem being faced by my friends too. Can you talk to those suppliers of neon.
Please.
That’s true
for neon ray that is very true but other phones are genuine