How To Stream Italy vs Spain in Euro 2020 Semi-final

The Euro 2020 semi-finals are here as four of the teams still standing face each other now for a seat at the finals. Roberto Mancini’s Azzuri (The Blues) have been nothing short of impressive since the first kick in the tournament and now they are up against La Furia Roja (The Red Fury) under one of the best managers, Luis Enrique who have also shown lots of quality on the pitch. So Italy vs Spain is set up to be a really enjoyable game as they battle each other at Wembley Stadium.

So, who will be the ultimate finalists? Here’s how you can get to stream the match.

Install Streaming Apps On Your TV Or Firestick

Android TV or firestick owners are quite lucky to have a wide list of apps they can install and try to get streaming links to catch the action live. These apps are obviously not legal but have been used by many before and have proven to work seamlessly. So why not get to it as well?

They include Kodi, Mobdro, and Terrarium. These apps offer a whole lot of options that you can use to connect to live sports without having to submit to the overpriced TV subscriptions. Of course, you will have to learn your way into how they work once you have successfully installed them in order to benefit. Fortunately, they are not as complex as you would think.

Streaming on Mobile Devices

TotalSportek is one site that we have found to be quite useful in streaming football matches in various leagues. The site offers a wide variety of options uploaded by different people with links to various sports as well.

However, you will have to make sure that whatever device you are using to stream via the site is as secure as possible since the hosts of the links can get to spy on you.

DStv Now

Multichoice has been trying to move beyond the infamous “decoder first” policy and this was basically the first step. DStv Now is a mobile streaming service that subscribers can use while on the go.

Unfortunately, to have this service working for you, you must have an account with the pay-TV service of the same name. This then ends up locking you in and forcing you to own a decoder, whose viewing packages aren’t cheap at all.

But if you feel you have to own one, there is no pain in going for it.

Showmax Pro

Football fans and regular subscribers were treated to the good news of the new package by Multichoice’s streaming service. Dubbed, Showmax Pro, the package now offers all live matches from Premier League, FA Cup, English League Cup, EFL, La Liga, Serie A, PSL and many more.

Luckily, the Multichoice-owned streaming site was granted rights in May to air the ongoing Euro 2020 matches.

Showmax Pro Mobile costs you KES 1050 per month but is only limited to your smartphone. The Pro option will make you spend KES 2,100 quality letting you use two devices simultaneously.

Startimes ON

China-based pay-TV firm happens to be the service that currently holds the rights to broadcast the UEFA Europa League competition. So, viewers should expect to get a piece of the action if they are subscribed to it on StarTimes’ World Football channel.

The competition is also available for streaming on StarTimes ON mobile app available on both Android and iOS. The competition’s matches are available on a fee that one can currently pay to gain access to. Luckily, one doesn’t have to own a Startimes decoder to access the matches.