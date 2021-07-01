Showmax Pro To Air Upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games

Following the addition of the UEFA Euro 2020 earlier this year, Showmax Pro subscribers across Africa will now be pleased to know that the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games will be coming to them on the streaming service from 23 July to 8 August 2021.

The Multichoice-owned streaming platform will be live-streaming hundreds of the upcoming Olympic events with Kenya set to take part in a number of them. As always, Kenyans across the world will be excited to watch athletes represent them especially in the track events where the country has dominated for decades.

The Tokyo 2020 event comes about a year after it was postponed last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. This was the first time for the event to be completely cancelled since 1896.

The summer Olympics will definitely be carried out very differently with strict rules put in place to observe all the necessary COVID-19 protocols. This includes the lack of public viewing areas in the Japanese host city. International spectators will also not be allowed to fly into the country for the event.

“We are thrilled to bring all the action to our Showmax Pro subscribers to stream wherever they are, and we’ll be backing our African athletes every step of the way,” says Yolisa Phahle, CEO for MultiChoice Connected Video.

Marc Jury, SuperSport CEO, spoke on this as well saying, “There is no bigger – or better – celebration of sport than the Olympic Games. It’s wonderful theatre, particularly at a time when we need to be entertained, and we look forward to the best-ever broadcast offering.”

Showmax Pro has certainly been a positive move for the African streaming service since its launch last year with a plethora of sports events being the crème de la crème. This includes the English Premier League, La Liga and Serie A matches aired straight from SuperSport.