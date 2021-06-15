Vivo V21 With OIS Selfie Camera To Launch Soon in Kenya

Vivo Smartphone is set to add to its portfolio in the Kenyan market with the launch of the Vivo V21, marketed as the firm’s selfie flagship model for the new generation.

According to Vivo, the device will be the first of its kind to come with a 44MP selfie camera armed with both Optical Imaging Stabilisation (OIS) and Electronic Imaging Stabilisation (EIS) technologies. This enables it to “accurately detect movements and shaking and calibrate the camera accordingly to eliminate motion blurs and produce high-definition selfies as a result.” The camera will also be able to shoot selfie videos at 4K resolution with extra features like dual-view mode and slow motion.

Meanwhile, the back camera module consists of a 64MP wide camera that is also equipped with OIS and EIS to perform almost similar to the front-facing lens. This is alongside an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro lens.

Other than the cameras, the Vivo V21 is designed to look sleek and minimalist in a thin body meant to meet a modern-day user’s desire. This is with Vivo’s signature Dual Tone Step Design that makes the rear camera module lighter and simpler.

The everyday performance will be supported by the phone’s 8GB RAM that works alongside 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. Powering the whole device is a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 33W of fast charging via a USB Type-C 2.0 port.

“All these features will be powered through the smartphone’s strong processors, faster application startup speed, with a high refresh rate for motion clarity and an enhanced gaming experience,” states Vivo.

It’s not exactly clear how much the phone will cost in Kenyan stores although we would expect to go for about KES 42,000 based on international pricing (320EUR).