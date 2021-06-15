Samsung Expected To Launch New Foldable Phones But No Galaxy Note

Samsung is expected to announce an array of new devices in its next Galaxy Unpacked event rumoured to take place on August 3rd. Despite no confirmations, the event’s main highlights are expected to be the company’s new foldable devices as we look to see what the upgrades will be like.

This includes the Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 alongside new smartwatches, namely Galaxy Watch 4 and galaxy Watch Active 4. These reports come as part of new leaks made public by tipster Max Weinbach.

Additionally, YouTuber Jon Prosser claims that the Galaxy Watch 4 Series will start shipping a week after the launch. However, Samsung is likely to start shipping the foldable devices much later after their official launch.

According to Jon Prosser, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 will come in 42mm and 46mm sizes as the Watch Active 4 comes in 40mm and 44mm size variants.

Various past reports have gone on to claim that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 could be the first foldable smartphone with an under-display camera. This could be possible considering that we haven’t seen this tech from Samsung yet. But it should all be taken with a pinch of salt as the mechanism has proven to be troublesome for firms that have experimented with it.

What does come as a hit are reports that the firm is expected to officially snub the Galaxy Note lineup. This is because no leaked design or features of the series have been spotted. However, it doesn’t come as much of a surprise as we have heard multiple times of Samsung’s plans to not launch this year’s lineup due to chip shortage.