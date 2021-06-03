Upcoming God of War Launch Postponed But Comes With Good News

The God of War franchise is regarded as one of the most popular PlayStation-exclusive games. So you can imagine the excitement that was among gamers across the world when Sony announced the upcoming God of War: Ragnarok that was scheduled to make its way later this year. Unfortunately, the AAA video game will be spending some more time in the developers’ studio as it has been pushed to launch in 2022.

PlayStation Studios’ boss Hermen Hulst announced this in a blog post saying, “we’ve made the decision to push that game out to next year, to ensure that Santa Monica Studio can deliver the amazing God of War game that we all want to play.” According to reports, the game is also expected to have a PlayStation 4 which will be a good thing for those who haven’t managed to upgrade to PS5 as well.

Hopefully, this wouldn’t worry gamers but rather excite them if the developers wish to take some more time to make a title that everyone will enjoy.

As it stands, no other video game has been delayed including Horizon Forbidden West that is still scheduled to launch sometime this year. According to Hulst, the team is diligently working on a 2021 release but there is no exact release date yet. He adds that the development of both Horizon and God of War have been affected by access to performance capture and talent.”

“With these things, something’s gotta give. It cannot be the quality of our titles, and it surely won’t be the health of the wellbeing of our amazing team.”