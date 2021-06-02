Twitter Fleets Will Now Include Story-Like Ads

Starting this week, Twitter will start adding full-screen ads to Fleets. The company notes that the stories have been successful enough and they want to start making money from it.

Twitter Ads: Fleets Reimagined

Fleets have been with us for a while with most people getting slowly accustomed to the Snapchat and Instagram Stories clone. The craze for these short stories on platforms is affecting everyone and now even LinkedIn has them. Telegram is also looking to add them. So seeing Twitter wanting to ad advertisements there does not shock me one bit.

Twitter senior product manager Justin Hoang and global product marketing manager Austin Evers wrote in a post announcing the ads:

“Fleet ads are full-screen billboards for advertisers. We are partnering with a “handful” of advertisers in an “experiment,” making the Fleet ads visible to a limited group of US users on iOS and Android.

They will pretty much work similarly to Instagram and Snapchat story ads which many of us have seen before. They will support images and video in 9:16 with videos that can be up to 30 seconds long.

Brands can choose to add a “swipe up” call to action. They will be able to access standard Twitter ad metrics, including impressions, profile visits, clicks, website visits, and other information.

Expanding its ads beyond users’ timelines, where people can easily scroll past without engaging, seems like the logical next step.