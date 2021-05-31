Last week saw Twitter bring back its verification program. This allowed users from all over the world have the opportunity to apply for the coveted blue check badge. However, that process seemed to have been short-lived after the company announced that it will not be taking any more new applications. This is mostly because of the huge volume of applications it has received in about 11 days.

“We’re rolling in verification requests,” the company said in a tweet. “So we gotta hit pause on accepting any more for now while we review the ones that have been submitted. We’ll reopen requests soon! (We pinky swear)”

Twitter reopened the verification program on May 20th but warned users that responses would take time-based on the queue of applications. As it stands, it’s clear that too many people ran for the badge, something that the social network wasn’t readily prepared for.

“Once you submit your application, you can expect an emailed response from us within a few days, but this could take up to a few weeks depending on how many open applications are in our queue,” Twitter said in a blog.

As reported before, the program also came with a new list of updates. This included the addition of six categories of accounts that can qualify for verification. This includes government, companies, brands, and organizations; news organizations and journalists; entertainment; sports and gaming; and activists, organizers, and other influential individuals.

It will probably take some time for the program to be restarted but it is guaranteed that it will be back.