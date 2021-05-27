Airtel Revises Mobile Money Tariff By Reducing Charges

Airtel Kenya has announced its plans to revise its Airtel Money tariff set to take effect from 3rd June 2021. These new adjustments will see charges on cash withdrawals from agents changed with money transaction fees to other networks being adjusted as well.

According to Airtel, the new tariff us aimed at getting Airtel customers enjoy reduced cash withdrawal charges across all bands and free transactions while sending money within the Airtel network. Person-to-person money transfer charges to other networks have also been revised.

Transfers worth KES 100 to any customer will still remain free of charge. There will also be no daily limit to the number of such transactions. All transactions from Airtel Money wallets to customers’ bank accounts will also remain free of charge.

The telco has gone further to cut down the transaction ranges from the previous 20 to just 12. This is with the main aim of simplifying its mobile money tariffs.

“This will make it easier for customers and agents to understand and interpret the transaction costs,” states the telco. “Service charge on cash withdrawals have also been reduced across all bands to encourage more customers to transact on Airtel Money.”

“We have reviewed our Airtel Money transaction fees to enable our customers to continue enjoying affordable prices while transacting through their mobile money wallets. Our customers can now easily transact without fear of excessive charges, as a result of the reduced withdrawal costs from agents,” said Airtel Kenya’s Managing Director, Prasanta Das Sarma.

This action could also be seen as an effort by Airtel to try and adjust to the market that is currently dominated by Safaricom’s M-PESA. With cost always being a priority for Kenyans perhaps this could help in strengthening that rivalry.