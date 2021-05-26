We are up for the final games of the 2020/21 season with the UEFA Europa League final starting us off tonight as Villareal face Manchester United for the European trophy. Even though this final is always regarded as a curtain-raiser for the big Champions League battle, there is no doubt that we will be treated to a lot of action when these two face each other in Gdańsk, Poland.

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s Red Devils will definitely want to stamp their claim and prove that they have improved as a unit this season as Unai Emery’s Yellow Submarine (El Submarino Amarillo) look to qualify for next season’s Champions League tournament. So, here’s how you can stream the match.

Install Streaming Apps On Your TV Or Firestick

Android TV or firestick owners are quite lucky to have a wide list of apps they can install and try to get streaming links to catch the action live. These apps are obviously not legal but have been used by many before and have proven to work seamlessly. So why not get to it as well?

They include Kodi, Mobdro, and Terrarium. These apps offer a whole lot of options that you can use to connect to live sports without having to submit to the overpriced TV subscriptions. Of course, you will have to learn your way into how they work once you have successfully installed them in order to benefit. Fortunately, they are not as complex as you would think.

Streaming on Mobile Devices

TotalSportek is one site that we have found to be quite useful in streaming football matches in various leagues. The site offers a wide variety of options uploaded by different people with links to various sports as well.

However, you will have to make sure that whatever device you are using to stream via the site is as secure as possible since the hosts of the links can get to spy on you.

DStv Now

Multichoice has been trying to move beyond the infamous “decoder first” policy and this was basically the first step. DStv Now is a mobile streaming service that subscribers can use while on the go.

Unfortunately, to have this service working for you, you must have an account with the pay-TV service of the same name. This then ends up locking you in and forcing you to own a decoder, whose viewing packages aren’t cheap at all.

But if you feel you have to own one, there is no pain in going for it.