Safaricom Subscribers To Get Free Data Everyday For 90 Days

Safaricom has today announced a new campaign that will see customers get free data every day depending on their data usage profiles. The campaign is designed to allow customers to redeem free daily internet offers depending on their use by dialling *544# every day for the next 90 days.

According to Safaricom, the campaign is aimed at empowering more customers to take their offline passions online as part of the country’s digital transformation agenda. This comes at a time when the country has picked up momentum when it comes to internet penetration to most if not all the counties across Kenya. However, more can still be done.

Data from the communications Authority reveals that Kenya currently boasts 25 million mobile broadband connections. This means about 60% of mobile phone users barely use the internet.

“Smartphones and the internet have become critical in our day to day lives, empowering us in different ways by connecting us to more opportunities. The 90-day free data campaign seeks to ensure that no customer is left behind by ensuring that all our customers can now access the internet, even at no cost,” said Peter Ndegwa, CEO, Safaricom.

Growing demand for data has seen Safaricom roll out campaigns such as ‘Browse Bila Waas’ that rewarded subscribers with free 500MB daily bonus data with every purchase of a personalised no-expiry data bundle.

The telco had also announced its partnership with Google to enable customers to acquire quality 4G devices on flexible payment plans. For instance, customers can purchase the Neon Ray Pro at a deposit of KES 500 with the balance payable at KES 20 per day over nine months. Every purchase of the device comes with free 1 GB of data.