Airtel Kenya today announced a new team-up with Kenyan e-pharmacy platform, MyDawa in abid to provide its subscribers with fast access to medication. Airtel’s customers will be able to easily log into MyDawa’s website and mobile app without incurring any data costs. Any purchases made on the platform will also have the option of Airtel Money that users can use to pay for. This is is when you place orders for medicine, health, wellness, personal care and other essential items.

Moreover, customers using MyDawa will have their purchased medicines and products delivered to them in Nairobi and its environs at no extra cost.

Tony Wood, MyDawa’s Managing Director spoke of the partnership saying, “This is a great partnership that will increase the access to healthcare products in Kenya. We are happy to partner with Airtel, one of the top telecommunications service providers in the country, to ensure that their subscribers are able to access quality medical products in a convenient and affordable way. Free access to MyDawa’s services with no data charges helps people to stay at home and ease the financial burden on those who may already have seen family budgets squeezed. This benefit combined with no delivery charges within Nairobi and the option for microfinance amongst the payment options are all focused on increasing access to essential services whilst they stay safe at home.”

This is definitely a welcome idea at a time when needs access to health and wellness products including PPE (personal protective equipment) that are recommended by health authorities.

“We are happy to be in partnership with MYDAWA as it gives our customers more control over their health and wellbeing whilst leveraging on our technology. They can easily order the products they need, make payments via Airtel money and have them delivered by professionals whilst not worrying about the cost of data used in accessing the website or app,” said Prasanta Das Sarma, Airtel Kenya’s Managing Director.

According to Airtel, customers should expect deliveries made to their home or offices in less than 4 hours with no delivery fees within the Nairobi Metropolitan area. Payment is through mobile money, credit or debit card, and health insurance for medicine.