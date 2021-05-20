Showmax Pro Gets Rights To Air UEFA Euro 2020 Tournament

Football fanatics across Africa will now be able to stream every single match of the UEFA Euro 2020, set to commence on 11th June to 11th July 2021, on Showmax Pro.

This comes about a year after Showmax Pro was launched by Multichoice as a premium package for users who wish to stream matches from various European and African leagues directly from SuperSport.

The Euro 2020 was postponed last year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and is set to bring action to households come next month. The tournament is known to produce quality football as European nations look to lift the coveted trophy. Of course, this always brings up excitement as it comes as a major build-up to the big one, the FIFA World Cup.

Portugal will be looking to defend the championship status that they won in a thrilling final against France back in 2016. However, that will definitely be a tall order as teams like England, Belgium and France are packed with world-class players who have proven themselves at their respective football clubs over the years.

Speaking about the addition, MultiChoice CEO for General Entertainment and Connected Video, Yolisa Phahle, says, “We know that Africa is football mad, and we’re thrilled that more people will be able to stream the matches on the go or at home.”

SuperSport chief executive Marc Jury says, “Being able to offer this high-class tournament to sports fans on the Showmax streaming platform is an exciting addition to the many SuperSport platforms that offer viewers top-tier sport.”