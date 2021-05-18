OPPO Launches New OPPO Band in Kenya With Discount Offer

OPPO Kenya has today unveiled the new OPPO Band, a new wearable fitness device that means to add to the company’s smartwatch portfolio. The OPPO Band is set to initially retail in classic black colour at KES 5,999 in all OPPO brand stores across the country as well as on Jumia.

The smart device will start selling on May 20th with an offer that will see the first 100 customers on Jumia purchasing it for KES 3,999. This offer window will run till the 23rd of this month or till the first 100 units are sold.

OPPO Band Specs & Features

The OPPO Band features a 1.1-inch full-colour AMOLED display with 26 x 294 pixels. Users will be able to use the band’s continuous blood oxygen monitoring function. This monitors your blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) every second during sleep.

The device also comes with a heart rate monitor. The built-in optical heart rate sensor can monitor the user’s heart rate around the clock. If the heart rate becomes too high, the smart band will vibrate to warn the user of irregular heartbeat. With the OPPO Band measuring heart rate during exercise, users can avoid over-training and learn what pace they need to keep to ensure that they are progressing towards their goals.

Besides sleep-related problems, another health issue that young adults are most concerned about is exercising. The device has 12 built-in workout modes, including running, walking, cycling, swimming, badminton, cricket, Yoga, etc. With the Band recording the exercising data, users can check their progress in OPPO’s HeyTap Health app, which is key to boosting motivation for an active life

The OPPO Band provides a wide range of choices when it comes to the watch face as it offers over 40 different designs for users to switch between.

The OPPO Band can also work as an extension of the user’s smartphone. Users can receive messaging and call notifications, control music playback, and even find their mobile phones through the band. Modern convenience for modern lives.

As for power, the device packs a 100mAh battery that can be OPPO says can be fully charged in just 1.5 hours.