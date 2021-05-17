Safaricom Receives GSMA Award For Contribution To The Mobile Industry

Safaricom CEO, Peter Ndegwa (left), receives an award (Outstanding contribution to the mobile industry) from, GSMA Head of Africa, Wale Goodluck. This was held at the Michael Joseph Centre.

Safaricom has today been presented with the “Outstanding Contribution to the Mobile Industry Award” by the GSM Association (GSMA). The award is set to recognize unique achievement in the mobile industry by either an individual or organization that shape the global mobile sector. Many other huge telecommunication firms like Huawei and Vodafone also brag to have received this award in previous years.

“Our Transforming Lives purpose has driven our business over the last 20 years, and we appreciate that this is one of the factors that has contributed to this prestigious award. This recognition would not have been possible without our members of staff, who work every minute to ensure that our network delivers solutions to meet our customer’s needs. We are constantly innovating and finding new ways to enhance our customers’ experiences through products, services, and solutions that are relevant to them,” said Peter Ndegwa, CEO, Safaricom.

The GSMA is an association of global mobile operators and the organization’s Head of Africa Wale Goodluck was in Nairobi to present the awards to Safaricom.

“The award celebrates Safaricom for being a pioneer in digital innovation. The industry recognizes the contribution that Safaricom has had in the country. Revolutionizing Kenya’s economy via M-PESA and leveraging the power of the mobile phone to impact lives positively in health, agriculture and education sectors,” said Mr Goodluck.

“Mobile connectivity is changing lives across Africa. It is transforming and uplifting lives in multiple ways ranging from communication to health and education to agriculture and financial services. These innovations have created a significant multiplier effect in the economies where mobile connectivity is taking root across Sub-Saharan Africa. It is our duty to ensure mobile connectivity hits its full potential for the benefit of our people,” said Mr Ndegwa.

According to GSMA, Safaricom was the uncontested winner for the year 2020. This is mainly in recognition of the tremendous impact the firm had under former CEO Bob Collymore on the industry at a global level.