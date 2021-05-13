ASUS Unveils Its New Lineup of ROG Gaming Laptops

ASUS is one of the few firms that has been quite aggressive in the manufacture of gaming laptops under its Republic of Gamers (ROG) embargo. The Japanese tech firm took to the stage to unveil its new set of gaming machines at the For Those Who Dare: Unleash the Tiger Inside virtual launch event.

The event saw two new laptops powered by Intel’s latest 11th Gen H-series processors. These are the 17-inch ROG Zephyrus S17 and the 16-inch ROG Zephyrus M16.

ROG Zephyrus S17

The Zephyrus S17 comes with a rising optical-mechanical keyboard that is designed to enhance thermal cooling. The laptop is designed to look as thin as possible for a gaming laptop while trying to offer that peak performance level.

Beneath the chassis lies the 11th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU that can use up to 90W of power in short bursts. It works alongside NVidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU meant to offer graphical quality for AAA titles.

Knowing how much gaming laptops demand a quality cooling system, ASUS designed the keyboard to tilt at a 5° angle. This opens up the vents below it to allow the Arc Flow fans to quietly pull cooling air into the laptop.

The laptop also features a huge 17-inch WQHD display with Advanced Optimus and G-Sync support for higher frame rates. There is also a model with a 4K screen with Adaptive -Sync support. Both options offer high refresh rates brilliant colours and out-of-the-box colour accuracy.

ROG Zephyrus M16

The Zephyrus M16 packs a 16-inch display powered by Intel’s latest 11th Gen processor as well. According to ASUS, the 16-inch combines a high WQHD resolution with a fast 165Hz refresh rate, 3ms and Adaptive-Sync support. Content creators and editors will also be able to enjoy the taller 16:10 aspect ratio that offers more field of view. This is alongside visual features like PANTONE®-validated colours across 100% of the cinema-grade DCI-P3 colour gamut and Dolby Vision® support.

The 11th Gen Intel CPU works alongside Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3070 GPU that helps in delivering high frame rates and RTX technologies in high-level video games.

For your thermals, ASUS has integrated ROG Intelligent Cooling that’s designed to keep the M16 cool under the user’s fingers while still maintaining high performance.

Knowing how much audio is important to gamers, the laptop features a six-speaker system with dual-force cancelling woofers. They are enhanced by Dolby Atmos technology as well.

Like the S17, the laptop is designed to be as light and slim as possible for a gaming laptop. This includes a 19.9mm thick look at 1.9kg. The chassis has an ff Black tint and lustrous Prismatic Film visible through CNC-milled perforations, meant to give it that subtle beastly look.

Zephyrus M16 is also available with the new GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, which makes the RTX experience more accessible than ever. And the RTX 3050 family of GPUs is coming to other ROG gaming laptops, including the Flow X13, Strix G15/17, Zephyrus G15, and Zephyrus G14.