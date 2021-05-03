WhatsApp Working On A Way To Review Voice Notes Before Sending

I can't listen to myself.... I would never use this!

According to a new report, WhatsApp is testing a new tool for Android and iOS devices letting users quickly review their voice notes before sending them to contact. This is among a bunch of features that are said to be currently under testing and could launch soon.

WhatsApp Voice Notes Review: How It Works

As per WABetaInfo, WhatsApp could add a ‘Review’ button to the chat window. This will allow users to listen to the voice message they record before sending them.

Personally, I’m not sure if I would like this. I don’t think I can listen to myself talk much less hear myself confess my love in a voice note. Maybe not the way to go but you know what you say in audios and I’m not sure you’d wanna listen to that.

Other features on the way

WhatsApp is also reportedly testing a 24 hours option for disappearing messages on Android, iOS, and Web/ desktop apps.

As reported by WABetainfo, WhatsApp does not intend to replace the 7-day option with the 24-hour option. The screenshot shared by the platform just shows the 24-hour option in the section where users enable/disable disappearing messages for personal and group chats.

The feature was previously only available for group chat admins. However, the company has recently released an update for iOS that allows all participants in a group to change the Disappearing Messages setting by default. WhatsApp is also testing the ability to bring the disappearing photos to feature to both Android and iOS platforms.