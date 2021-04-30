Internet memes are now not just a form of communication on social media but turning into sources of income for the people involved in them. Zoë Roth, popularly known as “Disaster Girl” converted her own meme into an NFT (Non-Fungible Token) and sold the original copy of the meme for 180 Ether, worth almost $500,000 (about KES 54 million).

The popular image that has been used by people for years was taken by Zoë’s father back in 2005 as she smirked at the camera while a house burns down in the background.

Speaking to The New York Times, Roth says that she will use the money to pay off her student loans and donate to charity. As is the case with many NFT sales, she gets to keep the copyright to the image and will make 10% off any future sales of the NFT.

This is definitely not the first meme to be converted to an NFT and auctioned. Others include Chris Torres, creator of Nyan Cat who sold an NFT of the rainbow, PopPop-Tart-bodied cat for close to $600,000 (about KES 64 million). Chris has since worked with other internet meme owners to help them profit off their previous internet fame.

Roth’s NFT was purchased by a Dubai-based music studio, 3F Music, that has dipped into its pockets to buy several other bug-ticket NFTs. 3F Music explained the purchase by commenting that “Our management team is always in cooperation with some highly knowledgeable and experienced art advisers who believe that we must grow with technological movements that help us to not only promote our business but also to support artists and the art market.”