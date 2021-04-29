PlayStation 5 Drops Down To KES 89k At Carrefour Stores

The famous PlayStation 5 has been in the market for a number of months. But what surprised many gamers across the country since last year’s launch was the incredibly high price that the console has been retailing at. For a device that was expected to start selling at about KES 70,000, seeing it on shelves with a KES 150,000 price tag was definitely a rude shock.

Luckily, it looks like the price tag has been falling steadily as many still wait for it to get to a reasonable level. Well, Carrefour seems to have found the lowest retail price for the PlayStation 5. The store chain company announced earlier today that it has started selling the console (825GB) at KES 89,995. This is alongside the DualSense controller as well as accessories that are selling separately.

Calling all gamers! The Sony PlayStation 5 Console 825GB is now available at Carrefour Kenya! Enjoy more power, faster loading times, and the new PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller – which features haptic feedback, dynamic adaptive triggers, and a built-in microphone! pic.twitter.com/SFdDebn3YB — Carrefour Kenya (@CarrefourKe) April 29, 2021

It’s not exactly clear whether the console is available in the Digital Edition since Carrefour have not specified.

The PlayStation console has been described by many as the next step in the world of gaming ever since rumours started about its development. True to that, the computer packs various features meant to take the gaming experience to the next level.

This includes the support of 8K graphics and ray tracing that makes the games look much more realistic. Obviously, the glamorous design is meant to make the console stand out and there is no doubt that it does.

The Dual Sense controller also contributes to this interesting tech bringing in features like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. The two are meant to help you feel every movement that your characters make thus making gameplay much more immersive.