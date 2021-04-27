Microsoft Teams is Down WorldWide: Here’s What We Know

According to reports from different people around the world, Microsoft Teams is down and experiencing outages worldwide. The issues started earlier in the day and are blocking access to the apps for users in Africa, Asia ad Europe.

Microsoft Teams Down

If you have been trying to log in and you can’t, you are not the only one facing issues. This is the second Microsoft Teams outage this month, following issues with the service at the beginning of April. Some Microsoft Teams users are reporting 401 error codes when attempting to access the service via the web.

Others appear to see Teams and channels but are unable to send messages. According to reports on Twitter, others may still be logged into the service. However, Microsoft warns they “may experience degraded performance with multiple features”. Also, “any user could be affected by this issue.”

According to DownDetector, it’s a pretty serious issue and might take a while to resolve. So if you had a meeting planned, you might want to reschedule that.

Microsoft is are of the situation and is trying to resolve the issue.

“We’ve confirmed that this issue affects users globally,” says Microsoft’s 365 status account on Twitter. “We’re reviewing monitoring telemetry and recent changes to isolate the source of the issue.”

Mor on this as the story and situations progress.