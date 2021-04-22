Xbox Removes Subscription Requirement For Free-to-Play Games

Microsoft has finally gotten rid of its requirement for an Xbox Live Gold subscription to play free-to-play multiplayer games. This was confirmed today by the software maker that has been testing this removal over the past few weeks. This new move will benefit owners of Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X consoles. The company will also be unlocking Xbox party chat and the Looking For Groups (LFG) feature as part of this rollout.

The changes on Xbox Live Gold now mean that popular titles will no longer require a subscription. This includes Destiny 2, Call of Duty: Warzone, Fortnite, Apex Legends and many more adding up to more than 50 video games. There is also no doubt that this move will make the $300 Xbox Series S console much more appealing as a device for free-to-play multiplayer games.

This action comes after the company was forced to reverse a rice hike to its Live Gold subscriptions earlier this year. Microsoft had attempted to raise the cost of a yearly subscription but that didn’t go too well with Xbox gamers. Many actually chose to abandon the console completely forcing the firm to quickly backtrack and offer to remove the paywall altogether.

However, there is still feeling that this action leaves Xbox Live Gold in a weird spot. The gaming service also provides monthly free games to users and discounts for the Microsoft Store. But most of its core features will now be free to all modern Xbox owners. Unfortunately, anyone still using the Xbox 360 will still need to subscribe to Xbox Live Gold.