Twitter Now Supports 4K Images on Mobile, Profile Pictures At 144p

For the longest time, Twitter’s web app has been supporting higher-resolution images (at up to 4096 x 4096 resolution). However, the mobile apps had been limited to just half that, with a maximum resolution of 2048 x 2048. But finally, starting today, Twitter is finally letting all users tweet and view pictures in 4K on iOS and Android devices.

Twitter and 4K Come Together again

In an announcement, the company made the move to switch to 4K.

“Time to Tweet those high res pics –– the option to upload and view 4K images on Android and iOS is now available for everyone.”

How To Turn on 4K Settings

It’s quite simple. To start uploading and viewing images in 4K, update your high-quality image preferences in “Data. usage” settings.

If you don’t have the settings yet, just wait a bit longer for the update to reach you.

Users can select whether they’d like the higher-resolution images to be enabled for both cellular and Wi-Fi, just Wi-Fi, or disabled entirely

Unfortunately, these settings do not affect how you view profile pictures on Twitter. It’s rather strange to me because why not implement it everywhere? But hey, it’s a step in the right direction right?