Apple Podcasts Receives Redesigned App and Subscription Service

Apple today revealed its new plans for the Apple Podcasts platform that will involve a redesigned app and content-based Subscriptions. This is set to be a marketplace for listeners to discover premium subscriptions offered by creators. on the service.

The subscription service will begin in May in more than 170 countries and regions where users can sign up for premium podcast channels and episodes. Curated by creators, this will offer premium users will receive benefits like ad-free listening, access to additional content and early or exclusive access to new series.

“Fifteen years ago, Apple took podcasts mainstream, offering creators a premier, open platform to inform, entertain, and inspire hundreds of millions of listeners around the world,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Internet Software and Services.

“Today, Apple Podcasts is the best place for listeners to discover and enjoy millions of great shows, and we are proud to lead the next chapter of podcasting with Apple Podcasts Subscriptions. We’re excited to introduce this powerful new platform to creators around the world, and we can’t wait to hear what they make with it.”

The Apple Podcasts app will also be getting some reforms in interface design. This includes an enhanced Search designed to provide quick access to Top Charts and categories.

Channels will also receive new pages for every show and episode to make it easier to follow, listen and share.

Despite all these changes, one can admit that it would have made it way better to have Apple Podcasts integrated into the Apple Music app. There is no doubt that this would have made the listening experience better like similar to what Spotify offers.