Samsung Galaxy S21 Gets First Discount Offers in Kenya

Samsung Mobile Kenya announced that it will be running discount offers for the Samsung Galaxy S21 lineup in stores across Kenya. The series, which consists of three of the company’s latest flagship smartphones will be receiving a 9% discount in Samsung stores during the month of April. According to Samsung, these offers run while stocks last so it’s up to customers to take advantage and upgrade their daily drivers.

The prices as updated by Samsung Mobile now are:

Galaxy S21 128GB Model: Will retail at KES. 89,999 down from KES. 99,999 Galaxy S21 256GB Model: Will retail at KES. 95,399 down from KES. 105,999 Galaxy S21+ 256GB Model: Will retail at KES. 112,499 down from KES. 124,999 Galaxy S21 Ultra 256GB Model: Will retail at KES. 138,599 down from KES. 153,999 Galaxy S21 Ultra 512GB Model: Will retail at KES. 153,199 down from KES. 169,999

This month is all about you, yes you!

We have gone ahead to give you BIG discounts for the epic S21 so that you do not go Missing In Action. Take advantage of the offer before stocks end. T&C’s apply. pic.twitter.com/nBLkjMjkw9 — Samsung Mobile Kenya (@SamsungMobileKE) April 15, 2021

Samsung Galaxy S21 & S21 Plus

The main bump that these two smartphones bring isn’t necessarily the hardware. It’s actually the prices that seem to have finally dropped with the S21 launching at $799 and the S21 Plus at $999. Of course, the Kenyan market will have the devices selling for a few extra coins.

Unfortunately, these price drops come with a compromise when it comes to actual specifications. While the displays are the same at 6.2 inches for S21 and 6.7 inches for S21 Plus, the subtly curved edges have been gotten rid of. This might be a bummer for anyone owning the S20 and the S20 Plus but flat panels still do their work.

The resolution has also been dropped from last year’s 3200 x 1400 pixels to 2400 x 1080 pixels on both screens. Luckily, you will still get 120Hz maximum refresh rates even though it is noticeably low. The RAM has also been adjusted from 12GB to 8GB.

The regular Galaxy S21 has its back cover now made of polycarbonate (basically plastic) and not aluminium. There is no doubt that this definitely takes off that premium feel compared to the Galaxy S20.

S21 Ultra

While the S21 and S21 Plus look more like restrained devices, the S21 Ultra clearly does not hold back and pictures what an upgraded S20 Ultra would look like.

Launched at $1,119 the S21 does offer a lot of similar feature to 2020’s model. This includes a massive display, a 108MP camera and high-end specs. Oh, and the S Pen has finally made the shift to the S series as it will now be compatible with this particular model. This will, however, be an optional accessory that is set to make one dig deeper if you want it.

The 6.8-inch OLED display comes with 3200 x 1440 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Such a screen would definitely take advantage of the refresh rate thanks to the high resolution.

The device also packs 12GB of RAM, a 5,000mAH battery and up to 512GB of storage. Like its two smaller siblings, the phone is powered by the latest Snapdragon 888 processor.

What sets the camera module apart is obviously the 108MP camera that lies alongside a 12MP ultrawide camera and two separate 10MP telephoto lenses. One of the telephoto lenses offers 3x zoom and the other 10x zoom. According to Samsung, this is meant to give users more flexibility in how they approach shots.