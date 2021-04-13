Ol Pejeta Conservacy Plans Virtual Tours Amidst Travel Restrictions

Whilst we try and keep ourselves safe and healthy, there’s still the urge to be one with the outdoors. Staying indoors is not ideal for everyone. In that light, Ol Pejeta Conservacy is planning virtual tours to bring the outside to you.

Ol Pejeta Virtual Tours

The conservancy in Laikipia County is taking a different step on tourism. They will be conducting virtual classrooms to educate domestic and international tourists about the world’s remaining Northern White Rhinos. Namely, Najin and Fatu who are 31 and 20 years of age respectively.

The catch comes in at the cost. According to Ol Pejeta, each class will cost $100 (Sh10,700).

“We run a prime time virtual classroom programme. Here, people across the globe can join in an hour every evening to meet the last two Northern White Rhinos in the planet.” – Ol Pejeta Conservancy managing director Richard Vigne.

He goes on to say that it is not going to be easy and they are taking a serious risk. Especially having lost so much money during the pandemic waves, they hope technological advances work in their favour.

“We aim at monetising that opportunity but the development of technology to raise revenue streams is not something that we could simply turn on. Especially not just because tourism opportunities have disappeared.