500Mn LinkedIn Accounts Leaked, How To Check If You’re Affected

It’s only been a few days since Facebook explained how data of 533 million users went public. Now it looks like another platform is adding to the list of injuries. According to CyberNews, an individual selling the data on a hacker forum, he claims the leaked data was scraped from 500 million LinkedIn profiles.

Data of 500 Million Users LinkedIn Leaked

An archive containing data purportedly scraped from 500 million LinkedIn profiles has been put for sale on a popular hacker forum. To prove that they are not kidding, they have put up 2 million records on the site. The post author notes this as a proof-of-concept sample.

In a purported sample of two million of the profiles for sale, LinkedIn members’

full names

email addresses

phone number

genders and more were visible

LinkedIn, however, says the data includes information from many places and wasn’t all scraped from the professional-focused social network. LinkedIn’S comment states that;

“We are investigating a set of LinkedIn data that has been posted for sale. We have determined that it is actually an aggregation of data from a number of websites and companies,” reads LinkedIn’s statement.

“Any misuse of our members’ data, such as scraping, violates LinkedIn terms of service. When anyone tries to take member data and use it for the wrong purposes, we work to stop them. We will hold them accountable.

How To Chech if your data Has Been Leaked

To see if your email address has been exposed in this data leak or other security breaches, use this personal data leak checker from CyberNewsNe. It has a library of 15+ billion breached records.