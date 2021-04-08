Spotify Adds Voice Control Features To Mobile App

Since 2020, there’s been testing going on to enable Voice Control on Spotify and it looks their efforts are bearing fruits. In a recent update, as tested by GSM Arena, 9to5Mac, and The Verge the feature seems to be ready and working.

Spotify is working on “Hey Spotify” voice activation pic.twitter.com/PqZI01WZre — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) March 4, 2020

Spotify Voice Control

In today’s day and age, there is no shortage of voice assistants to help you get those jams. This includes Alexa, Siri, Google Assistant, Cortana, and even Bixby. However now, Spotify has its own hands-free wake word: “Hey Spotify”. It appears to be rolling out on Android and iOS. It works as seen in the images and tweets below.

How it Works

If you have the app open, you can just say “Hey Spotify” and ask it to do a couple of things:

play a song

pull up a playlist

launch a radio station

Launch music controls like skip, pause, or play.

Also, there’s a “Play something I like” command and it will pull up a random one of our Daily Mix playlists.

The app should prompt you to get started if the feature’s rolled out to you by now. However, you might be able to find the toggle manually under

Settings Microphone permissions “Hey, Spotify.”

The only unfortunate part is that it’s not something you’ll launch with your phone asleep or with Spotify simply running in the background. Doesn’t seem to be in Kenya yet but we will update you when the feature rolls out here.