You'll never have to struggle again. You're welcome

I watch a lot of movies and series in my free time and one thing I always appreciate is the music choice depending on the scene in question. By this, I mean the music in the background that plays in a motivational, sad or romantic scene. Now, unfortunately, to find out the song title, you have to wait and read it in the credits. But not anymore.

Tune Find: The Holy Grail of Music in Movies and TV Shows

This website I found called ‘Tune Find’ helps you find music from your favourite TV shows, movies and games. Tunefind contains an index of music and songs appearing in popular television shows and movies. You can find a song, or see where an artists music has been.

How It Works

The song listings on Tunefind come from Music Supervisors. These are the professionals responsible for selecting music for TV shows and movies. Users can also submit music they hear, mostly people passionate about music or TV. After a Tunefind user submits a song, the entire Tunefind community votes on the accuracy of the song submissions.

How To Use It

Go to the website; ‘Tune Find’ Click on the search icon and type in the movie or TV show in mind Click on the movie once you find it Scroll through the listings until you find the song you want

Find Song

For most movies there, the site shows the music and the exact scene that the song is from. If it is not there, you can add the scene description yourself and the TuneFind team will make sure it’s correct and add it for the rest.

Additionally, you can play the music right from the site if you are not too sure. After you have your song, you can now choose to listen to it on different platforms including Apple Music, Spotify and YouTube.