There is no doubt that 2020 marked a major digital transformation in the finance and banking sector. This was clearly sparked by the ongoing pandemic that forced Kenyans to start using smart apps for regular transactions. Various banks and financial institutions were also forced to launch new smart applications in order to make this possible. Now, major banks in the region have now joined Huawei’s official distribution platform, AppGallery that users can log into to get these apps.

This development comes at a time when Huawei smartphone owners have suffered from the inability to install various apps due to the lack of Google services. However, these users can now download quickly and safely many local banking apps on AppGallery. This includes Stanbic Bank, Absa Kenya, SC Mobile, MCo-opCash, Equity Eazzy Banking, DTB and NCBA Loop.

Huawei AppGallery now boasts of 2.3 million registered developers globally, with more than 45,000 developers from the Middle East and Africa. According to the Chinese tech giant, this move is a result of various efforts to mobilise local developers. This now ensures that these various apps are successfully integrated within the Huawei Mobile Services (HMS). So, users will not have to go to unknown sources to get these banking apps.

“The rapid growth of AppGallery portfolio within the financial and banking app industry in the Middle East and Africa is a result of our continuous effort on working closely with local entities and supporting them from various perspectives. It also pursues our aim to integrate innovative and high-quality apps, providing Huawei users with the most relevant local and global apps”, said Lu Geng, Vice President of Middle East and Africa Global Partnerships & Eco-Development at Huawei.

Huawei still has a damaged public image when it comes to privacy but the firm tries its best to convince users that there is no cause for alarm. According to the firm, AppGallery deploys a series of privacy and security measures in order to ensure users download apps as safely as possible.

“In terms of data protection, the highest level of verification to isolate and protect users’ sensitive data and privacy has been made in place, personally sensitive information (such as biometric data) will not be processed outside the Huawei device, giving the complete user control over their personal data,” Huawei states.

“For apps that incorporate biometric payment services such as fingerprint or facial recognition, Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) Operating System used within Huawei Mobile Services ecosystem. Finally, by integrating intelligent detection methods with manual real-name authentication, AppGallery provides full-fledged coverage that protects users against any conceivable threat.”