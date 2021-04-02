Anyone that knows of Telegram as a regular user or not is pretty aware by now of the few cool features it packs that other chat apps might not offer. Among those features that might prove to be important is the ability to schedule a message to be delivered at some point in future. Here’s how you can use it:

Open Telegram app.

Go to message on Telegram.

Hold the ‘Send’ button in any chat and select ‘Schedule Message’.

This option will automatically send things at a specified time in the future (DeLorean not included).

Scheduling also works in your ‘Saved Messages’ chat, turning your planned posts into reminders.

Whenever a scheduled message or reminder is sent, you get a special notification marked with a calendar icon.

Telegram has surely had a good few months since WhatsApp found itself in trouble with the general public. The app that is well known for its priority when it comes to user privacy has been gaining millions of users since Facebook’s sister app tried updating its privacy policies.

In December 2020, Sensor Tower placed Telegram at #9 on the big fish list, with WhatsApp and Instagram holding steady at #3 and #4. They’ve since fallen to #5 and #6, with Signal rising to #3. For the time being, it looks like Telegram is king.

As you can see, it’s pretty much all social media platforms taking the cake. People are following the security agenda, downloading Signal and Telegram. All while also still downloading TikTok to keep their moods up.

At a time when TikTok was taking over the world, no one would have thought that platforms like Telegram would follow to be that popular shortly after.